Not always: WhatsApp reconsiders and will not force you to accept its new privacy policy

At first, WhatsApp warned that those who rejected the update would lose functions of the app until their account was useless, but it already regretted it.
Not always: WhatsApp reconsiders and will not force you to accept its new privacy policy
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On May 15, the deadline for accepting the new WhatsApp privacy policy was met. The platform warned that users who rejected the update would gradually lose the functions of the app until their account was unusable. However, after months of standing firm in their position, they chose to reconsider and now they say that there will always be no negative consequences.

Last January, WhatsApp announced a controversial update to its terms and conditions, highlighting changes in terms of privacy. Now, users would agree to share WhatsApp data with Facebook for commercial purposes, among other details.

What would happen if I don't update WhatsApp?

Supposedly, those who did not give the 'ok' to the change would gradually lose some functions such as:

  • You will no longer be able to send or receive messages.
  • It will not allow you to enter your chat list
  • You will not be able to answer missed calls or video calls

The rest of the functions, like answering messages or receiving calls and notifications , would also be lost after a few weeks. Although the platform clarified that the accounts would not be deleted, the app would be so limited that it would be unusable.

This threat made millions of WhatsApp users around the world accept the changes in a timely manner. But now it turns out that it wasn't so necessary after all.

Not always ...

The application owned by Facebook took a step back and announced on its official page that you can continue to enjoy all the functions even if you do not accept the new policies.

"No user account will be deleted or access to WhatsApp functions will be removed on May 15 due to this update," reads the platform's question and answer section.

Of course, from time to time a notice will appear to update, which you can simply reject.

"Ok, let's do this. No, we can't see your personal messages. No, we won't delete your account. Yes, you can accept at any time," the platform wrote on Twitter on May 14.

One theory about why WhatsApp reconsidered about it is that several governments disagree with its new policy and have announced restrictions in case the company insists on the plan.

In conclusion, if you have already accepted the changes, the decision is irreversible; And if you haven't, you can rest assured, your account is safe and you won't lose WhatsApp functions.

