The United States will let Disney take a test cruise

June 2, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ) authorized Disney Cruise Line to conduct a simulated cruise on June 29.

In this way, the "Disney Dream" will sail for two nights, departing from Port Canaveral in Florida, in order to assess the health and safety protocols of the crew.

The ship will leave with volunteer passengers to test the health and safety protocols that have been developed in order to reactivate the shipping sector. The CDC is issuing permits to several companies that have developed their plans to keep passengers and crew safe.

It should be noted that Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida presented a lawsuit to the Joe Biden government in which he demands the immediate reactivation of this sector. In this context, the CDC anticipates a restart of activities for July 2021.

However, cruise companies are facing a potential problem as DeSantis signed a new law that prohibits requiring proof of vaccination. Companies that require proof will be fined $ 5,000.