How to start your career as a programmer in artificial intelligence?

In the last decade, the demand for artificial intelligence programmers has increased exponentially, both in Mexico and throughout the world.

According to Gartner , sectors such as energy, retail , financial services, telecommunications and manufacturing, are the most predisposed to take advantage of artificial intelligence in Mexico.

Precisely Donald Feinberg , research director at Gartner, specializing in the area of artificial intelligence (AI), assures that in the country this field of information technology is reaching a very important role, as important as the one it already has in the United States.

However, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) , in the country there are 976 thousand people trained in computing or information and communication technologies, of which 241 thousand, at least, do not have a related job to the race.

The reason? 60% of companies in Mexico report difficulties in finding professional profiles with the appropriate skills to fill digital positions.

For this reason, it is becoming increasingly necessary to carry out training, through which the knowledge and skills required by emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, are obtained, and thus be able to aspire to the jobs offered by different companies.

Today there are different modalities and types of learning, from online and free courses, to specialized training that, in addition, provide the opportunity for labor insertion within this field.

If you are self-taught, and you want to start as a programmer in artificial intelligence , you have the option of taking a free online course.

One of the online learning platforms that offers different introductory programs to artificial intelligence is Udemy . Currently this site offers, for example, the Introduction to artificial intelligence course, as well as the introductory course to artificial intelligence in software testing , among others.

These training options are ideal for beginners in artificial intelligence, since with them you can learn the basic concepts and fundamentals to introduce you to the subject.

Another of the alternatives that you have available online and for free is the Artificial Intelligence course taught by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) . the same It is made up of 30 lectures that introduce students to the representation of basic knowledge, problem solving and learning methods of artificial intelligence.

Available on the MIT platform , it has videos, support materials and exercises that teach to develop intelligence systems by solving specific computational problems.

Also, Udacity offers a free Introduction to Artificial Intelligence course . At an intermediate level, this educational proposal presents the basic concepts of AI, as well as examples of some of its possible applications in machine learning , probabilistic reasoning, robotics and natural language processing. Its duration is 4 months and to be able to take it, basic knowledge of statistics is required.

But, if what you are looking for is to obtain a degree with university endorsement, then you can resort to the alternative of pursuing a Diploma or a Master in artificial intelligence in some of the schools or Universities in Mexico.

For example, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) within its educational offer has the Master in Artificial Intelligence , which has a duration of 4 semesters (2 years).

It should be noted that these different study plans are characterized by having a mainly theoretical approach , so that at the end of the course you will not have practical or work experience.

If you are looking for a type of specialization that also gives you practical experience , it is best to opt for training . The main advantage of this type of learning is that it provides a hybrid between a base of theoretical foundations, with practice and real experience in the industry .

One of the best options are the training programs for Mexican programmers in artificial intelligence such as those offered by Ai Lab School .

This is an online educational and job placement program in Mexico on artificial intelligence , where practical projects and proven methodologies of advanced learning and analysis are offered, which provide the fundamental bases to develop skills in AI programming.

One of the main advantages of this training is that it lasts for 9 months . In addition, it is designed to take the programmer step by step from the basic to the advanced level, with the aim of raising their skills for the next stage: job placement in technology companies in Silicon Valley such as Facebook , Google and Amazon .

As you can see, there are multiple types of learning that you have to start your career as a programmer in artificial intelligence . Decide on the one that best suits your needs and time, and start navigating the fascinating world of AI.