How do you handle difficult clients? 8 tips to avoid frustrations

June 3, 2021 5 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Have you ever come across a consumer that you just can't connect with because they're upset? Customer service is essential to have a successful business that can grow, but there are times when empathy is not achieved in finding the buyer.

“You have to consider that the main objective is to maintain a healthy relationship with the client for the good of yourself and the company. Do not take personally what happens to the difficult client, we are all exposed to having it. Empathy and patience are very helpful tools, as well as the rest of the advice presented. Remember them and practice them to be ready in case you need them in due course ”, Salvador De Antuñano, Director of Human Resources at Grupo Adecco .

Grupo Adecco México lists below some tips to have a better understanding and above all to take care of your stomach from anger when you run into a difficult client who can make you bitter for much of the day and even cause you high levels of frustration, disappointment and anger.

1. Don't take difficult clients personally

A difficult customer will have his personality and style to relate to and there are times that they are not reasonable and they are in a meaningless bad mood for different reasons that may not even involve the company. It is not for you so do not bring the problems of difficult clients into your home or into your personal life.

2. Listen to them

You know they are not correct, but they still do not understand it so take your patience even under the stones and make them feel heard and let them vent. This will clarify them and in the end they will feel that you have paid attention to them.

3. Find the equilibrium point

Try to discover where your anger, annoyance or frustration may come from in order to approach the situation from another more objective and neutral angle. By identifying where the reaction originates, you can determine if the arrangement is made by talking quietly or if it is better to have a more in-depth conversation later.

4. Empathy

Try to put aside his aggressive, rude and wrong attitude. Whatever he is going through he longs for you to help him and understand his discomfort. Remember the point of listening to him, try to be authentic by showing him a willingness to help him, even if he is not completely born to you, be understanding, use the look in his eyes, body language and the right words letting him know that you care about him and are interested in what he is interested in. happens. Give him the pleasure of finishing speaking first.

5. Speak slowly and use a gentle tone of voice

If your client raises his voice, you don't have to respond in the same way. Lower your voice and slow down the speed with which you speak so that the effect is the opposite of what he does. Aggression with aggression does not work, become the balance point to return to the center of the conversation and calm it by showing firmness and security by addressing yourself with respect and setting limits. The objective is to set the example by being a source of inspiration for the client and that he relaxes with your tone of voice and way of speaking.

6. Imagine that there are more people around you

In case you are more reactive and it is difficult for you to stay calm, imagine that there are more people around you, other clients or users and that they are talking about you about how you proactively resolve conflicts and cope with the situation in the best way. way. Stay confident and calm in your speech - this helps to keep you professional and upright even though you want to yell.

7. Pretend to be wrong (within an average level)

The moment you agree with the client assuming that you "agree" with everything your client says, a point may come that will give way and soften and can say phrases such as: "I know it's not your fault" or "despite that is not the best idea, it may work ”.

8. Have some details

To repair the damage, you may share a detail like a chocolate, a cup of coffee, cookies, a cupcake, or even something that you know they like a lot.