Crejo.Fun Raises $3 Mn Seed Funding Led By Matrix Partners India

Online platform Crejo.Fun, for extra-curricular activities for children aged 4-14 years, announced on Thursday to have raised $3 million in Seed funding led by Matrix Partners India, 021 Capital, a venture capital firm backed by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, and prominent angel investors such as Kalyan Krishnamurthy (Flipkart), Sujeet Kumar (Udaan), Rahul Chari (PhonePe), Sameer Nigam (PhonePe), Kunal Shah (CRED), Prashant Purker (ICICI Ventures), Saikiran Krishnamurthy (xto10x), Mekin Maheshwari (Flipkart), Srini (TutorVista), Ankit Nagori (Cure.Fit), Lalit Keshre (Groww), Anil Goteti (Flipkart), Giridhar Malpani and Gemba Capital.

The funds will be used for team expansion, product, and content development, as well as to drive growth.

“Over 100 million children in India pursue different extra-curricular activities. Due to the pandemic, parents and children are now open to learning these skills online. Crejo.Fun was founded with the vision of helping children discover their hidden treasures and pursue their passions. To fulfill this vision, we provide children access to high-quality teachers and courses, designed as per modern pedagogy, which will help them build their creative and cognitive skills from the comfort and safety of their homes. Additionally, we will unlock online teaching for extra-curricular activities as a career opportunity for teachers across India, enabling them to teach students globally and augmenting their income while pursuing their passion,” said Vikas Bansal, co-founder, Crejo.Fun.

Founded by IIM Bangalore alumni Vikas Bansal and Ankit Agarwal, Crejo.Fun envisions helping children discover their hidden treasures and pursue their passion by providing fun and exciting courses for extracurricular activities. Currently, the platform offers yoga, dance, and art and craft classes with more categories in the pipeline, the company shared.

“The extra-curricular activities for children is a $10 billion market opportunity in India alone. Demand for online learning has sky-rocketed over the last twelve months with parents looking for the holistic development of their children. We believe Crejo.Fun is uniquely positioned to win in this space with its fun, interactive and product-first approach. We’re excited to be on this journey with Vikas and Ankit and look forward to building a revolutionary learning platform for children,” added Rajat Agarwal, managing director, Matrix India.