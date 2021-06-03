WhatsApp

WhatsApp Business Adds New Features

The goal of the technology company is to make communication between companies and their consumers easier.
Next Article
WhatsApp Business Adds New Features
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you use WhatsApp Business in your business or are you thinking of acquiring it? Facebook announced changes to this platform, and now it will be faster to manage an account for your business.

The goal of the technology company is to make communication between companies and their consumers easier via WhatsApp. Here are some of the changes:

  • The time it takes for companies to acquire the service will now only be five minutes when it could last weeks before.
  • It will let you preset 10 quick message options and three reply options for your users. 
  • You will be able to send timely notifications to your clients without having to wait 24 hours.

On the other hand, users who have blocked business accounts will receive options to share their experience with more people.

Image: Courtesy Sofía González Web

According to the messaging platform, the idea is to make communication between companies and their customers more "comfortable and personalized."

Related: WhatsApp and the New Shopping Cart: How Does It Work?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

WhatsApp

Not always: WhatsApp reconsiders and will not force you to accept its new privacy policy

WhatsApp

Do you want to increase your sales? Join the 'WhatsApp Fridays' for free

WhatsApp

What You Should Know Before Accepting WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy