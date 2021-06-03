Did Beyoncé and Jay-Z buy the most expensive car in the world?

June 3, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z , one of the music industry's billionaire couples, are rumored to be the first to acquire the world's most expensive car - a Boat Tail Rolls Royce . Which, was presented by the luxury car firm on May 27, is valued at 23 million dollars and only three units will be manufactured.

The artists have neither confirmed nor denied this rumor . Several media estimate having net worth of 500 million dollars, by Beyoncé, and 1.4 billion dollars, by Jay-Z, they could pay it without problems , despite the fact that the car has a very high price .

"This fantastic car is believed to have been commissioned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z with all its details matching their favorite things," according to an insider to the Telegraph site. Well, apparently, this blue convertible car was built with the intention of driving on the Mediterranean back roads of the French Riviera , where by coincidence, the couple vacation frequently.

In the same way, this super exclusive car has a storage system for Armand de Brignac champagne bottles and food, with a refrigerator capable of cooling up to six degrees Celsius. At the back, there is a compartment just for caviar and one for storing two small tables with their stools and umbrella.

The Boat Tail is inspired by the discontinued Phantom Drophead car and has features of the J-class yachts, which were taken as a reference by the customers who ordered the vehicle. It is said that each of the units will have similar details, but with unique differences for the comfort and luxuries of the wearers.