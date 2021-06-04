Funding

Fintech Startup S-Ancial Technologies Raises $1.4 Mn In Pre-Series A Round Led By JITO Angel Network

The startup will use the freshly infused capital to expand its India and MENA footprint and strengthen its technology platform ExchangeConnect
Image credit: S-Ancial Technologies

2 min read
Capital market fintech solutions company S-Ancial Technologies Private Limited announced to have raised $1.4 million in a Pre-Series A funding round. JITO Angel Network led the round along with Rahul Mehta of DST Global and other Marquee angels and the founding team.

S-Ancial will use the freshly infused capital to expand its India and MENA footprint and strengthen its technology platform ExchangeConnect.

As deal Lead from JITO Angel Network, Suresh Jain emphasized, ExchangeConnect fits into the JITO investment mantra that is, “a disruptive tech-enabled service product that solves a major problem in the capital market.” We found ExchangeConnect to be a powerful missing link in the capital market ecosystem. The platform is a source of highly structured data in a ready-to-grasp format: a gold mine for the entire capital market spectrum.”

Founded by Pradip Seth, and Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta, S-Ancial is a technology-based corporate solutions company. It helps companies in developing a wide range of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that learn, think and interact like humans using natural language processing (NLP), speech recognition functionality, and machine learning (ML) features. 

The main flagship product of the company is ExchangeConnect. In simple terms, is a virtual meeting place that brings together all the constituents of the capital market ecosystem to a single unified platform for initiating seamless communication.

“In my work as a sell-side specialist, I noticed that investor interactions with mid-sized companies were inconsistent. Improving outreach was the only solution. I realized that the next big idea for the capital market stakeholders would be to digitize the entire market process and make it scalable, resulting in magnificent network growth. That is how the idea of ExchangeConnect was born,” remarked Pradip Seth, chief executive officer, S-Ancial.

S-Ancial’s flagship platform ExchangeConnect brings together listed companies, along with a large number of Buy-side Institutional Investors and sell-side Analysts to create one unified digital ecosystem. ExchangeConnect provides a range of tools and services to conduct ownership and peer analysis, get corporate access, manage events, create and implement ESG reports, provide pre-IPO support, among others. These tools assist stakeholders in conducting their capital market workflow efficiently and effectively, the company shared. 

 

