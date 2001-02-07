What Your Credit Report Says

Wanna know what people who check your credit can find out about you?

Do you know what's on your credit report? It's something to think about, especially if you're applying for a loan. Take it upon yourself to call the credit bureaus (TRW, Equifax and Trans Union) every six months to obtain a copy of your credit report. Then go over it with a fine-toothed comb. If you find a mistake, challenge it in writing-the bureau must then investigate the claim within 30 days. If the information is found to be incorrect, it must be corrected; if it can't be verified, it must be removed from your credit report.