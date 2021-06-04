This Bath Brand Stimulates Environmental Awareness With Sustainable products

June 4, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Eco-friendly and cruelty-free campaigns are gaining popularity with each passing day, as big manufacturers around the globe are adapting to changing demands from consumers. This sheer ingenuity has driven companies to launch unique and innovative products that are influenced solely by market demand.

Bath Box is an Australian luxury bath brand. The company is well-known for its distinctive line of luxury products, such as their bath pillow, bath caddy, and luxury bath bombs, which are incredibly unique in the Australian market.

The founders of Bath Box - Ashton Jude, Hannah Pereira, and Kim Pereira believe that the success of their brand is based on the pliant nature of products.

In 2014, Hannah moved to Australia from the United States. While a major lifestyle change accompanied her movement, she struggled with finding the appropriate product for her skin. This implored her to experiment with DIY techniques and eventually create her own skincare range. This became Bath Box’s first collection of products, including natural, handmade and cruelty-free face masks, body scrubs, and soaps.

Though the products were eccentric, they were designed to help Hannah with the specific skincare needs she had. And after some interest from family and friends, Bath Box was born by adapting to meet what customers were demanding.

With the introduction of new products, flexible to the needs of consumers, their sales escalated quickly. Within a year, Bath Box was able to rapidly grow sales to $2.2 million, up 327% from 2019.

As strong as ever, they continue to promote their ‘Love It Policy’, a money-back guarantee which encourages customers to purchase their products over competitors, acting as a protection against dissatisfaction. Moreover, Bath Box continues to maintain strong quality control and uses only ingredients that are natural, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free.

The founders of Bath Box left their full-time jobs to pursue business. Over the years, they have discovered the influence and power they carry as entrepreneurs to change the ongoing market facets.

Hannah believes that while the business is new, keeping product quality consistent is important. Customers often show reluctance to try a new brand, but Bath offers incentives in the earlier stage of the customer journey to educate customers than the brand will stand by their promises and meet all customer expectations.

Bath Box is emerging as one of the top bath product brands in Australia. Hannah Pereira and Ashton Jude saw the potential of their products and decided to put every ounce of their time into transitioning this side hustle into a fully operational brand. Also, the brand strongly supports women in business and in the manufacturing and warehousing industry that Bath Box operates in. After the rapid expansion of the brand in Australia, the team at Bath Box tell us they are striving to become a global household name in the next few years.