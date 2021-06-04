These Are the Top Ten Stock Picks of George Soros

June 4, 2021 4 min read

George Soros is one of the most successful investors of all time. The Quantum Fund, a fund that Soros managed, gave an average annual return of 30% from 1970 to 2000. This legendary hedge fund manager is still the chair of Soros Fund Management LLC, and had a net worth of $8.6 billion as of March 2021. Detailed below are the top ten stock picks of George Soros.

Top Ten Stock Picks Of George Soros

We have ranked the top ten stock picks of George Soros on the basis of the percentage amount (value) they represent of the total portfolio. Following are the top ten picks of George Soros (as of March 31, 2021):

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (2.10%)

Soros owns 2,000,000 units of the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, worth over $98 million. This fund aims to track the investment performance of the Energy Select Sector Index. It usually invests at least 95% of its total assets in securities included in the index. The top three holdings of this fund are Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips. This fund has given YTD return of more than 40%.

Activision Blizzard (2.88%)

Soros owns 1,448,214 shares of Activision Blizzard, worth over $134 million. Founded in 1979, this company develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, especially for the console platform. Hedge funds with large stakes in this stock are Palestra Capital Management, Soros Fund Management, Thornburg Investment Management and more. Activision Blizzard shares are up more than 2% YTD, and more than 36% in the past one year.

Alphabet (3.04%)

Soros owns 69,005 shares of Alphabet, worth over $142 million. Founded in 2015, it is a holding company that operates through Google and Other Bets segments. It owns many popular brands, including Android, YouTube, Google Play, Google Maps and more. Hedge funds with large stakes in this stock are Soros Fund Management, Whale Rock Capital Management, Cantillion Capital Management and more. Alphabet shares are up more than 35% YTD.

QuantumScape (3.17%)

Soros owns 3,315,063 shares of QuantumScape, worth over $148 million. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, this company develops solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. Hedge funds with large stakes in this stock are Soros Fund Management, JS Capital Management, Millennium Management and more. QuantumScape shares are down more than 60% YTD.

ViacomCBS (4.16%)

Soros owns 4,307,919 shares of ViacomCBS, worth over $194 million. Founded in 1986, it is a mass media company that develops and distributes content across a variety of platforms. Hedge funds with large stakes in this stock are Soros Fund Management, Element Capital Management, HG Vora Capital Management and more. ViacomCBS shares are up more than 14% YTD, and in the past one-year, they have gained over 76%.

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (4.41%)

Soros owns 1,586,081 units of iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond, worth over $206 million. This fund tracks the investment performance of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index. This index is a rules-based index that includes liquid, US dollar-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds. Hedge funds with large stakes in this fund are Soros Fund Management, Bridgewater Associates, Citadel Advisors and more.

Amazon (4.55%)

Soros owns 68,994 shares of Amazon, worth over $213 million. Founded in 1994, it is among the biggest technology companies in the world that deals in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming and artificial intelligence. Hedge funds with large stakes in this stock are Soros Fund Management, Appaloosa, Soroban Capital Partners and more. Amazon shares are up more than 30% in the past one year.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (7.55%)

Soros owns 1,106,434 units of QQQ, worth over $353 million. It is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index. This fund includes the 100 biggest non-financial companies (on the basis of market cap) listed on the Nasdaq. Hedge funds with large stakes in this fund are Soros Fund Management, Fisher Asset Management, Two Sigma Advisers and more. This fund has given YTD return of more than 6%.

D.R. Horton (8.40%)

Soros owns 4,407,755 shares of D.R. Horton, worth over $390 million. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Arlington, this company deals in the construction and sale of single-family housing. Hedge funds with large stakes in this company are Soros Fund Management, Egerton Capital, Sanders Capital and more. D.R. Horton’s shares are up more than 34% YTD.

Liberty Broadband (13.5%)

Soros owns 4,202,850 shares of Liberty Broadband, worth over $630 million. Liberty Broadband is a holding company that deals in cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. The company operates through its subsidiaries TruePosition and Charter Communications. Hedge funds with large stakes in this company are Tiger Eye Capital, Soros Fund Management, Dorsal Capital Management and more. Liberty Broadband shares are up over 2% YTD.