Mexico

Can I vote on June 6 if I have COVID-19?

Next June 6 is the largest elections in the history of Mexico, despite the COVID pandemic. Voting is your right, don't forget it.
Next Article
Can I vote on June 6 if I have COVID-19?
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Brought to you by Milenio

The largest elections in the history of Mexico are yet to come, this June 6 , so you should already know the polling place you should attend and the available candidates. If not, visit the INE website so that your vote is informed . For this electoral process, 1,400,000 people were trained to be polling station officials.

Due to the pandemic, the National Electoral Institute (INE) has created a health protocol to guarantee the safety of all, since the attendance of 93 million 500 thousand people is estimated. At the same time, through their YouTube channel they released a video with some health recommendations for next Sunday.

Christian Flores Garza , the INE's director of electoral training, in an interview with Milenio , assured that the protocol contemplates the risk that anyone can carry the virus and that it seeks to minimize contagion. On the other hand, if someone does present symptoms of COVID-19, they can go to vote , as long as they respect all the health measures.

In the event that someone decides not to attend to vote, the official comments that this is a personal decision , so everyone has the right not to do so, whether or not they have coronavirus . "We live in a democratic system where elections are held periodically. However, due to this specific health emergency condition that is occurring, unfortunately it could prevent us from voting, and in that sense that decision would prevail," he explained .

On the other hand, Ciro Murayama Rendón, counselor of the institute, asked those who are infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, at this time, not to leave their homes, this in order to avoid more infections.

Without a doubt, it will be an individual decision of each citizen.

What will the protocol be like in the electoral elections?

An essential part of the protocol, supervised by the polling station officials, is the mandatory use of mouth covers when entering. There will be signs on the floor for voters to maintain a distance of one point five meters . Each person will clean the surfaces with which they have contact, taking into account that the officials will do periodic cleaning. You only have to show your voter credential to avoid contact and finally, it is important that you bring your own pen.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books
Through 5/27/21, save on our collection of recommended social media books, including:
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
  • And more
Save 60% Today
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mexico

Prohibition will be implemented during this weekend for the 2021 Elections

Mexico

Elections 2021 Mexico: What will be chosen

Mexico

Nothing will be hidden about the accident on Metro Line 12: López Obrador