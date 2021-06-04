CDMX

CDMX will be on a green traffic light from Monday, June 7

The head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum clarified that masks should still be worn, maintain a healthy distance and avoid large meetings.
Next Article
CDMX will be on a green traffic light from Monday, June 7
Image credit: Claudia Sheinbaum vía Twitter

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

The head of government of Mexico City (CDMX) , Claudia Sheinbaum , announced that the capital of the country will go to an epidemiological green light starting next week after a downward trend in the level of infections and deaths from COVID -19.

Sheinbaum Pardo clarified that this does not mean that they will stop wearing face masks , or rule out healthy distance or resume large meetings.

The rate of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in CDMX has continued to decline in the last 60 days, informed Eduardo Clark, general director of CDMX digital government, during a press conference.

The head of the CDMX Digital Agency for Public Innovation, José Peña, detailed the activities that may be resumed or expanded next week.

As of June 7, in addition to the resumption of face-to-face classes in schools , face-to-face classes will also resume in cultural houses and community houses. Nurseries may also reopen. The official stressed that this is a voluntary return .

What's more:

  • Hotels will be able to increase their occupancy to 60%.
  • Shopping centers will expand their capacity to 50%.
  • R estaurants may provide service until 00:00 hours indoors and outdoors.

From June 1 to June 14 , outdoor sporting events can be held at 50% with permanent use of face masks by attendees. Gyms will be able to do group classes indoors , without restriction of hours. Congresses and conventions may also be held.

From Monday, June 24 , entertainment events in closed spaces, such as lounges and banquets , will be able to open at 25% of the establishment's capacity. Cinemas and theaters will be able to expand capacity to 50% .

The bars and clubs remain closed.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books
Through 5/27/21, save on our collection of recommended social media books, including:
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
  • And more
Save 60% Today
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

CDMX

The CDMX would return to face-to-face classes on June 7

CDMX

Outdoor restaurants in CDMX: this is how the permanent program that will allow placing furniture on public roads works

CDMX

The Reopening of Shopping Centers in Mexico City Begins