Sync Your Bookmarks

Here's a site that helps you get all your favorites sites bookmarked on all your computers.

February 8, 2001 2 min read

If you're like me, you have so many bookmarks-and probably different ones-on your desktop vs. your laptop. How can you get organized and synchronize your bookmarks?

One way is at a site called SyncIT.com. Utilizing their BookmarkSync software, a tiny application that keeps track of the bookmarks on your computer and on their site, you'll never get lost in a sea of bookmarks again.

Just go to their site, set up a free SyncIT.com account, then download their small software file in either a Windows or Mac version. The software works for Internet Explorer, Netscape and AOL's browser.

Once you've downloaded the software, BookmarkSync copies your bookmarks to your account personal profile. If you download the software to all your computers, BookmarkSync will now synchronize all bookmarks so all the computers you use have the same ones.

Another handy bookmark management site is Backflip. Here you can securely and privately store and organize bookmarks on their site for free and use their searchable directory to find the bookmark you want. You can also share your bookmarks with colleagues, friends and family or publish them on the Web.

Don't we love getting organized?

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.