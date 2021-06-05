Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Free Your Skin

Suitable for all skin types, it's a lightweight cream designed to target dullness and level up your Zoom-tired skin status.
The Executive Selection: Free Your Skin
Image credit: Free Your Skin

Founded by UAE-based female entrepreneur Soukaina Benlamlih in 2020, Free Your Skin is an e-commerce platform dedicated to transparency, clean beauty, and wellness.

Source: Free Your Skin

Featuring products from notable cruelty-free brands, such as Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics, Biologi, Glow Recipe and more, the platform also features staples from The Honest Company, such as its Everyday Radiance Moisturizer.

Suitable for all skin types, it’s a lightweight cream designed to target dullness and level up your Zoom-tired skin status with its vitamin and antioxidant-rich ingredients. 

