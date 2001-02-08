Window Genie Expands Services To Include Llumar Window Film

<b></b>

February 8, 2001

Cincinnati-In an attempt to gain market share and increase its national exposure, home-service franchisor Window Genie has moved into the window tinting business. The company has chosen Llumar Window Films, a manufacturer of residential and commercial window film, as its partner.

"We are very excited about the opportunity with Window Genie," said Jenny Kubler, vice president of sales and marketing for CPF Films, Llumar's developer. "Llumar is the only film that is aggressively marketed and consumer-branded, so the idea of working with Window Genie on a national program as they expand their service channels is very appealing."

The service has already begun rolling out in the Cincinnati market and will start nationally after Window Genie's annual franchise meeting this month. -Window Genie