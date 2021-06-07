Jeff Bezos announced he will fly into space on July 20

June 7, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Jeff Bezos , the CEO of Amazon, announced that he will go into space with his brother on July 20.

Through a post on Instagram, Bezos announced that he will fly together with his brother Mark Bezos.

"Since I was five years old, I have dreamed of traveling into space," posted the CEO of Blue Origin , a space exploration company, on Instagram . "On July 20 I will start that trip with my brother."

"I want to take this flight because it is something I wanted to do all my life. It is an adventure, it is something very important to me," Bezos said in a video posted on Instagram. "I didn't even expect him to say he was going to be on the first flight, and then when he asked me to come with him, I was blown away," Mark Bezos said in the same video.

This is the first human flight of Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft.

"I invited my brother to come on this first flight because we are closest friends," he added.

Blue Origin is raffling a seat on the same flight, with nearly 6,000 participants from 143 countries.

They will take off on the anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on the Moon, a mission that left the first traces on the Moon 52 years ago. The name of the ship also pays tribute to the past of space exploration, naming it New Shepard in honor of Alan Shepard, the first American astronaut to go into space.

Unlike most of the space travel that we know of, the flight will be very short, it will last approximately 10 minutes. Passengers will experience 0 gravity for a few moments when the craft turns back. New Shepard began to be developed in 2006, it has made more than 13 test flights since 2015 and the last one was carried out on May 11, which was approved insurance to travel with crew. This is how in a month Jeff Bezos will become the first person to make a trip to space on a ship in which he has invested his money.