Subway Rolls Out Gold Standard Produce Program

February 9, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Milford, Connecticut-In an effort to help reduce the risk of food-borne illness, Subway Restaurants has rolled out its Gold Standard Produce Program for fresh lettuce, tomatoes and green peppers. The company's research and development department, in conjunction with the franchisee-owned Independent Purchasing Cooperative, has organized a network of processors, packers and repackers who use facilities that can produce or source fresh produce to the chain's written specifications.

In addition, an independent third-party auditor, PrimusLabs.com, will regularly inspect the facilities and their products. By the end of the year, all growers in the network and their operational procedures will be registered with the auditing firm. -Subway