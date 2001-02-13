Taco Bell Franchisees Get Early Rebates From Pepsico

<b></b>

February 13, 2001 1 min read

Purchase, New York-In response to cries for financial assistance from one of its biggest customers, Tricon Global Restaurants Inc., PepsiCo Inc. has sent out rebates on its soda drinks to Taco Bell franchisees six months early. Nearly all the nation's 4,000 franchised Taco Bell stores only dispense drinks made by PepsiCo.

The company took the action after becoming aware of the financial difficulties faced by the Mexican fast-food chain which is suffering from a slump in sales as well as recovering from the recent recall of taco shells because of safety concerns. Tricon has also set up a loan pool of $15 million to help relieve Taco Bell franchisees. -The Wall Street Journal