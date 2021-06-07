These Are the Ten Biggest Companies in the Apparel Industry

June 7, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



The apparel industry is among the biggest and most important segments of any country. It is among the biggest employers and contributes significantly to a nation’s GDP. This industry includes the manufacturing and selling of finished clothing for all age groups. China is the biggest apparel market globally, followed by America. It is estimated that the global apparel market was worth more than $750 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach almost $1,200 billion by 2022. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the apparel industry.

Ten Biggest Companies In The Apparel Industry

We have used the revenue figures of the Fortune 500 companies to rank the ten biggest companies in the apparel industry. Following are the ten biggest companies in the apparel industry:

Hanesbrands ($6,966 million)

Founded in 1901, this company deals in everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel. It sells under several popular brands, including Hanes, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, Gear for Sports, Bali, Playtex and more. Stephen B. Bratspies is the CEO of the company. Hanesbrands is headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC and has more than 61,000 employees. The shares of the company are up more than 46% in one year, and YTD, they are up over 32%.

Burlington Stores ($7,286 million)

Founded in 1972, this company offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, toys, home products and more. Michael O’ Sullivan is the CEO of the company. Burlington Stores is headquartered in Burlington, NJ and has more than 35,000 employees. The shares of the company are up more than 42% in one year, and YTD, they are up over 16%.

Foot Locker ($8,005 million)

Founded in 1989, this company deals in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. It owns many big brands, including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and more. Richard A. Johnson is the CEO of the company. Foot Locker is headquartered in New York and has more than 33,000 employees. The shares of the company are up more than 76% in one year, and YTD, they are up over 53%.

PVH ($9,909 million)

Founded in 1881, this company deals in branded shirts, neckwear, sportswear, handbags, footwear and more. PVH owns several popular brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, CALVIN KLEIN, Hilfiger Denim and more. Stefan Larsson is the CEO of the company. PVH is headquartered in New York and has more than 26,000 employees. The shares of the company are up more than 58% in one year, and YTD, they are up over 17%.

L Brands ($12,914 million)

Founded in 1963, this company deals in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. Andrew M. Meslow is the CEO of the company. L Brands is headquartered in Columbus, OH and has about 57,000 employees. The shares of the company are up more than 240% in one year, and YTD, they are up over 75%.

VF ($13,870 million)

Founded in 1899, this company deals in lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It owns several popular brands, including Supreme, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Icebreaker, Dickies, Napapijri and The North Face. Steven E. Rendle is the CEO of the company. VF is headquartered in Denver, CO and has about 48,000 employees. The shares of the company are up more than 16% in one year, and YTD, they are down over 4%.

Ross Stores ($16,039 million)

Founded in 1957, this company offers branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions under the Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Barbara Rentler is the CEO of the company. Ross Stores is headquartered in Dublin, CA and has more than 93,000 employees. The shares of the company are up more than 15% in one year, and YTD, they are down over 2%.

Gap ($16,383 million)

Founded in 1969, this company is in the apparel retail business, and offers apparel, accessories, as well as personal care products for men, women and children. Sonia Syngal is the CEO of the company. Gap is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has more than 117,000 employees. The shares of the company are up more than 131% in one year, and YTD, they are up over 50%.

Nike ($39,117 million)

Founded in 1976, this company designs, develops, markets and sells athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment and services. John J. Donahoe II is the CEO of the company. Nike is headquartered in Beaverton, OR and has more than 75,000 employees. The shares of the company are up more than 28% in one year, and YTD, they are down over 5%.

TJX ($41,717 million)

Founded in 1976, this company deals in off-price apparel and home fashion products. TJX operates through four segments - TJX International, TJX Canada, Marmaxx, and HomeGoods. TJX’s CEO is Ernie L. Herrman and the company has about 320,000 employees. The shares of the company are up more than 14% in one year, and YTD, they are down over 3%. TJX has its headquarters in Framingham, MA.