How much technical information should you include?

February 8, 2001 1 min read

When writing your business plan, you might wonder how much detail to provide about the technology you employ. A plan for internal use only can tell all, but be careful not to let it reach the wrong hands. A plan for venture capitalists should contain fewer details, since they're often experts in their fields but can't guarantee confidentiality. Bankers care less about details, so a basic outline should do.