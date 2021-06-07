Mark Zuckerberg

What is WhatsApp's 'Disappearance Mode' and how can you use it

WhatsApp has new features to improve the experience of its users in the world.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging applications in the world. Through an interview in a message group with WABetalinfo , Mark Zuckerber and Will Cathcart, CEO of the platform, confirmed that there will be new functions available to improve the experience of their users.

The first one is the "Disappearing Mode" . By keeping this mode activated, all conversations will be fleeting; All messages will have an expiration date of 7 days, so after that week all those messages will remain in the past, they will not be stored on the servers and will be automatically deleted.

The second will be the "Watch once mode" , which was confirmed by Mark Zuckerberg. This function is based on the sending and receiving of images and videos, it will be very similar to or the operating system of the Snapchat application, which means that once opened they can no longer be viewed or recovered.

Finally, during the interview, the multi-device support was confirmed, where the user can have the same number on four different devices, at the same time, and can stay active without the need for the original equipment to be connected to the internet or turned on.

“It has been a great technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync correctly across all devices, even if your phone runs out of battery, but we have solved it and we can't wait to get it out soon,” said Mark Zuckerberg . All these new features will be available soon, get ready.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books
Through 5/27/21, save on our collection of recommended social media books, including:
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
  • And more
Save 60% Today
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mark Zuckerberg

This Is Mark Zuckerberg's Version of the Future of the Home Office

Mark Zuckerberg

A Closer Look at Mark Zuckerberg's "Next Decade" Manifesto

Mark Zuckerberg

23 Weird Things You Didn't Know About Mark Zuckerberg