My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Establishing Your Credit Policy

Before you start selling your product or service, decide what your payment terms are going to be.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

OK, so you've made the sale. But are you going to get paid? Before you extend credit, make sure you establish credit policies. Here's how: First, use a standard credit application form for every customer. The application should list the company's legal name, the name it operates under and the principal's names. It also should provide complete contact information, including who has the authority to make purchases and who to call about invoices, both physical and mailing addresses, phone and fax numbers and e-mail addresses, and any special instructions required.

Next, either on the application or on another form, clearly state your terms and the consequences for failing to meet them. This could include late fees, legal fees if action becomes necessary, and where any lawsuit would be filed. Of course, make sure the customer signs the document. And don't forget the obvious: Ask for and check credit references.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works