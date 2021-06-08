Digital Healthcare Platform MediBuddy Raises INR 25 Cr In Debt Round From Stride Ventures

June 8, 2021 2 min read

Venture debt funds Stride Ventures on Tuesday announced to have led a debt round of INR 25 crore in digital healthcare platform MediBuddy.

MediBuddy helps its users consult specialist doctors, order medicines, and book lab tests from the comfort of their homes. It is also a partner to several leading corporate customers in the country and helps its employees access multiple healthcare benefits.

The digital healthcare platform will utilize the funding to further strengthening its technology, operations and marketing to move a step closer to its mission of providing high-quality healthcare to a billion people.

“The need for remote examining and monitoring of patients, and contactless technology all over India, is more imperative than ever. We are pleased to see how MediBuddy has leveraged technology to scale up rapidly with a clear vision to evolve health tech in India. We are excited to partner with them in their journey, as they look to enhance their offerings and leverage their market leadership to increase adoption across the country,” said Ishpreet Gandhi, founder and managing partner, Stride Ventures.

MediBuddy is led by co-founders Satish Kannan and Enbasekar. With a partner network of over 90,000 doctors, 7000 hospitals, 3000 diagnostic centres and 2500 pharmacies covering 95 per cent pin-codes in India, MediBuddy has catered to the healthcare needs of 3 crore Indians and attends to the needs of over 35,000 Indians daily across the length and breadth of the country.

“Telemedicine is growing at a monumental pace in India and the pandemic has only further amplified the importance of going digital. We are excited to have Stride Ventures along on this journey. At MediBuddy, we strive towards making high-quality healthcare accessible to Indians across the length and breadth of the country,” added Satish Kannan, co-founder, and chief executive officer, MediBuddy.

Healthtech startups are witnessing a huge surge in demand for telemedicine, video consultation, and remote patient monitoring services as a growing number of patients and doctors are opting for virtual consultations over physical visits, this is where MediBuddy comes in, the platform shared.