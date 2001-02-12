Powerful Sales Presentations

Be prepared-or be prepared to blow it.

February 12, 2001 1 min read

You've got to get with the plan-a sales presentation plan. Writing it in advance helps you uncover possible prospect objections. If your prospect does make some objections, write them down. This shows you're really listening to what the prospect is saying. To help the customer make a prompt decision, offer a first-time incentive. This could be an immediate discount, free shipping or bonus merchandise. Also offer a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. This could make the difference for clients considering doing business with untested entrepreneurs.