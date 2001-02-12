My Queue

Powerful Sales Presentations

Be prepared-or be prepared to blow it.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You've got to get with the plan-a sales presentation plan. Writing it in advance helps you uncover possible prospect objections. If your prospect does make some objections, write them down. This shows you're really listening to what the prospect is saying. To help the customer make a prompt decision, offer a first-time incentive. This could be an immediate discount, free shipping or bonus merchandise. Also offer a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. This could make the difference for clients considering doing business with untested entrepreneurs.

