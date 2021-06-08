Best Stocks To Watch This Week? 4 Tech Stocks To Consider

June 8, 2021 6 min read

Are These Top Tech Stocks Worth Investing In Now?

As we begin another week of trading, investors would be focusing on economic figures given last week’s mixed labor market update. Should negative updates slow the current gains in reopening stocks, tech stocks could be in focus in the stock market again. Now, as most investors would know, 2021 has not been the best year for the industry. This would especially be the case when you contrast it with tech’s performance in 2020. However, given that most of the biggest names in tech have taken a breather, some investors may see opportunity. After all, the growth story for tech companies remains a solid one given the fast-paced nature of the industry.

For example, we could look at tech giants such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Over the weekend, the company received the all-clear from U.S. antitrust regulators to acquire Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN). According to Microsoft, the company is looking to close the massive $16 billion deal by the end of 2021. Ideally, this deal will significantly bolster Microsoft’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across the healthcare industry among others. Elsewhere, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos will reportedly be on the first commercial space flight of Blue Origin. Bezos’ space company continues to make headlines thanks to the billionaire tech mogul’s latest announcement. Evidently, the tech industry continues to power on regardless of how tech stocks perform in the stock market today. On that note, here are four to consider for your watchlist this week.

Top Tech Stocks To Watch In June 2021

Apple. Inc.

Apple is a multinational tech company that designs and manufactures a wide variety of tech products and services. In brief, the company sells a range of software, services, and tech products that are used by billions of consumers all over the world. Apple will be kickstarting its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) today until Friday to announce a slew of momentous announcements. For instance, at last year’s event, Apple announced plans to produce its chips for the Mac, a transition that is still ongoing.

Investors and analysts alike would be paying close attention to Apple in light of this event. The conference will primarily also focus on software as the company previews upcoming updates for its operating systems that power all of its products. Should investors expect one or two surprise announcements that could be a gamechanger this year?

In late April, the company also reported record second-quarter financials. In it, Apple reported quarterly revenue of $89.6 billion, up 54% year-over-year. It also posted earnings per diluted share of $1.40. A majority of this quarter’s revenue came from international sales. For these reasons, will you consider adding AAPL stock to your portfolio?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

Marathon is a digital asset technology company. In detail, it mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. It is also a patent-holding company and is one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America. Its growth strategy includes improving the Bitcoin production by increasing hash rate and also continues to de-risk the business by becoming more resilient to potential declines in the price of Bitcoin. MARA stock has doubled in valuation year-to-date.

Last week, in its Bitcoin production and mining operations update for May 2021, the company announced that it had increased total Bitcoin holdings to approximately 5,518 BTC. It also increased its hash rate to approximately 1.9 EH/s. Impressively, it produced 226.6 new-minted bitcoins in May. It also ended the month with $191.8 million in cash.

The company also received approximately 16,809 S-19 Pro ASIC miners from Bitmain year-to-date with an additional 1,911 S-19 Pro ASIC miners currently in transit. As the company continues to increase its mining capacity, is MARA stock a top tech stock to watch?

Marvell Technology Inc.

Marvell is a company that develops semiconductors and related technologies. Specifically, the company’s data infrastructure technology helps power progress across the world. Its technology has been trusted by the world’s leading tech companies for 25 years as Marvell provides semiconductor solutions to meet customers’ current and future needs. The company announced its first-quarter financials for the fiscal year 2022 Monday afternoon.

Ahead of its financials, Marvell, today introduced the industry’s first 1.6T Ethernet PHY with 100G PAM4 electrical input/output in 5nm. This will help cater to the demand for increased bandwidth in data centers to support massive data growth that is experienced worldwide right now.

his new tech would serve as the foundational speed for the next generation of high-speed networks and Marvell is further extending its leadership in the market. It also announced its Atlas 50Gbps PAM4 DSP chipset solution for high-performance cloud data centers, computing, and emerging AI applications. With a slew of exciting news from the company, won’t you want to watch MRVL stock?

3D Systems Corporation

Last but not least, we will be looking at 3D Systems. For the uninitiated, it is a South Carolina-based company that, as the name suggests, is in the 3D printing business. In fact, it is the pioneer in the field of 3D printing, bringing the innovation to the market over 30 years ago. Now, the company is a leading name in the additive manufacturing industry, empowering customers to create innovative products.

According to 3D Systems, the company’s core end markets include the health care and industrial markets. Seeing as the applications for 3D printing continue to expand, investors could be eyeing DDD stock now. Even now, DDD stock is looking at gains of over 180% year-to-date.

If anything, things could be looking up for the 3D printing market. According to a recent research report by ReportLinker, the global 3D printing healthcare market could grow to $2.53 billion through 2025. This would mark a compound annual growth rate of about 18%. In the medical space, 3D printing tech is being directed towards printing functioning organs. Notably, this would fill in a gap in markets where there is a shortfall in organ donors. Given 3D Systems’ current standing in the industry, investors looking to bet on 3D printing would turn to DDD stock. Would you do the same?