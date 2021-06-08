Why is Artificial Intelligence the fastest growing industry?

June 8, 2021 6 min read

Although Artificial Intelligence (AI) has existed for more than sixty years, today, thanks to greater computing power, as well as the availability of large amounts of data and more sophisticated algorithms, the applications of this field of computing have proliferated considerably and have had a direct impact on the workplace .

The need to meet the demand for products and services that integrate this technology has forced companies to recruit qualified professionals and experts in this field . That is why many companies are currently looking to fill positions related to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning programming, as well as Data Scientists .

According to the latest report from the World Economic Forum, Jobs of Tomorrow: Mapping Opportunity in the New Economy (2020) , by 2022 133 million new jobs will be created worldwide , of which 16% will be within of the Data and Artificial Intelligence sector .

But what about Artificial Intelligence in Mexico?

According to the latest analysis by the Federal Institute of Telecommunications , published in January 2020, the Internet is the most used Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Mexico , since 66 out of 100 people aged 6 years and over use it ; which accounts for the importance of this network in the lives of Mexicans.

It was demonstrated that citizens use technology to access social networks (51.2%), watch free audiovisual content (48.6%), train or educate themselves (45.7%); as well as to make purchases (12.9%), sales (6.2%) and banking operations (9.5%).

As indicated by the job portal Jobatus , this reality has led the country to make more investments related to new technologies and, therefore, to generate more jobs focused on the digital field .

This is demonstrated, for example, by the 2020 Emerging Jobs Report in Mexico published by LinkedIn. In it, it can be seen that the most sought-after profiles in the national market were precisely those related to digital business, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data . Likewise, according to the HR Observatory, AI specialists are expected to reach a demand of 58% during 2021 in the country .

By the way, during the Microsoft AI + Tour in Mexico , the study was presented: " The impact of AI in the labor market in Mexico ", developed by the international consulting firm DuckerFrontier and commissioned by Microsoft Latin America, which mainly addresses the current position of the country regarding the adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the economy, society and the labor market.

The study highlights the following: in a simulation of maximum adoption of Artificial Intelligence technology in the next 10 years, Mexico could increase its GDP growth rate from the current projections of 2.4% annual average growth until 2030, to levels that they range from 4.6% to 6.4% . This boost could be accompanied by an increase in productivity and in the demand for more skilled workers. According to this scheme, the business services industry would benefit the most, with 9.4 million new jobs or the equivalent of new working hours ( 109% of additional jobs in 2030 ).

In terms of professions, highly skilled positions could increase by 67% over the next decade . In six of the seven largest sectors that were analyzed (Public Sector, Business Services, Commerce, Hospitality and Tourism, Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, Agriculture and Public Services), the demand for highly qualified jobs could increase, where services businesses would require 8.9 million additional highly skilled workers (221% more jobs or the equivalent in working hours); manufacturing, 1.8 million (92%); and construction, 1 million (157%).

As we can see, there are different reports and each one offers different percentages, however, averaging the countries that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) , it is estimated that 55% of jobs could be susceptible to automation. in the next decade . As for Mexico, it is estimated that approximately between 19% and 53% of jobs will be impacted by AI in this period .

By way of conclusion, we can say that Artificial Intelligence will continue to transform the world of work and, like previous technological revolutions, it will generate a large amount of employment . For this reason, it will be important for professionals to be trained to obtain new skills and meet the demands of emerging technologies.

