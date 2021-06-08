99 Minutes, the Mexican startup of the last mile, raises 40 million dollars in investment

June 8, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Mexican company, 99 Minutos, which is dedicated to last-mile delivery services for ecommerce stores in Latin America, announced that it achieved the closing of a series B investment round for 40 million dollars.

The investment was led by the Prosus Ventures and Kaszek funds . The startup founded in 2014 will use this financing to strengthen its position in the markets in which it currently operates.

They will also seek to expand their logistics services to countries such as Argentina, Costa Rica, Panama and Ecuador. On the other hand, they want to offer more speed in their last-mile delivery services, in those regions that have a greater demand from consumers.

Today the brand, founded by Alexis Patjane, has a presence in countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru, which it hopes to continue conquering by consolidating its regional expansion in each of them. To achieve its purposes, the firm will also focus on strengthening its technological work team.