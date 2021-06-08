Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

99 Minutes, the Mexican startup of the last mile, raises 40 million dollars in investment

The investment was led by the Prosus Ventures and Kaszek funds.
Next Article
99 Minutes, the Mexican startup of the last mile, raises 40 million dollars in investment
Image credit: 99 Minutos vía Facebook

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Mexican company, 99 Minutos, which is dedicated to last-mile delivery services for ecommerce stores in Latin America, announced that it achieved the closing of a series B investment round for 40 million dollars.

The investment was led by the Prosus Ventures and Kaszek funds . The startup founded in 2014 will use this financing to strengthen its position in the markets in which it currently operates.

They will also seek to expand their logistics services to countries such as Argentina, Costa Rica, Panama and Ecuador. On the other hand, they want to offer more speed in their last-mile delivery services, in those regions that have a greater demand from consumers.

Today the brand, founded by Alexis Patjane, has a presence in countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru, which it hopes to continue conquering by consolidating its regional expansion in each of them. To achieve its purposes, the firm will also focus on strengthening its technological work team.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Do you have a business idea? This call can help you develop it

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

This technology company will be one of the Mexican representatives in the Startup World Cup

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

4 Middle Eastern countries that are establishing a culture of entrepreneurship to transform into knowledge-based economies