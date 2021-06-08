How to Sell More on Amazon Prime Day 2021

June 8, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Dates for Amazon Day 2021 have already been announced. One of the most anticipated ecommerce events of the year around the world will be held on June 27 and 28.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is 30 hours of special offers, Black Friday- or Cyber Monday-style, exclusively for Amazon Prime customers.

It began in 2015 as a celebration of 20 years of Amazon, but it was so successful that this year it is already celebrating its seventh edition.

According to figures from Amazon, during the celebration in 2020, a turnover of more than 3.5 billion dollars was registered. Not only that, but the participating small and medium-sized companies increased their sales by 60%.

Amazon announced that it will invest $100 million globally to boost the success of small businesses (SMEs) that sell in its store, which will include promotional activities to encourage customers to buy with them. In addition, in Mexico it has several sections dedicated to entrepreneurs:

The Spanish agency McReif offers some advice to entrepreneurs so that they can get the most out of this event.

How to participate in Amazon Prime Day 2021 as a seller

First of all, as a seller, you should know what the requirements are to participate in Amazon Prime Day 2021:

First, you have to register as a Seller on Amazon.

Here you will find the Beginner's Guide for Amazon Sellers.

You can make use of the resources for SMEs offered by the brand.

In the event that your products are not accepted by Prime Day or that you are part of the FBA (Amazon Fulfillment) program, in which you take care of your own logistics, stock and shipment of orders, it is of vital importance that you launch offers during these days.

Even if you have not been able to create the specific Prime Day coupons, you can create other types of offers such as flash discounts, among others.

You can create a campaign to stand out on Amazon Advertising.

Amazon announced that it will invest $100 million worldwide to boost the success of SMEs / Image: Depositphotos.com

Tips and tricks for sellers

The first tip, and this is probably the most important, is to make an inventory forecast to have enough stock to meet demand. You have to make sure that Amazon logistics will have enough stock of those products that are going to launch offers. In this way, breakage will be avoided.

The consequence of running out of stock is suffering great economic losses. Here are some other things to look out for:

Another issue that will significantly help you in your immersion in Prime Day is related to the advertising campaign. It is advisable to have the campaigns prepared well in advance.

Those ad campaigns that have already created impressions before will be the ones that will give the best result. If they are created the week before the event, thousands of problems can arise, and they do not arrive in time to be announced.

In addition, it must be taken into account that the campaigns are going to have a much higher cost than normal because everyone is going to be bidding to be the first. Therefore, it is better to have prepared the budget that you will be willing to spend.

Ultimately, the goal is to schedule advertising campaigns well in advance and with a defined strategy for sponsored product, brand and display.

Also, it is essential that you have all the tabs of your products ready for the occasion. It is an event in which there will be a lot of traffic, and it is a great opportunity to publicize your brand. This includes the images and photos of the products; they should be good quality and contain differentiating elements that capture the consumer's attention. Also, the titles should be taken care of and contain keywords.

Do not forget to include the differentiating keywords of your product and those that attract the most traffic at the beginning of the product title.

Finally, emphasize the A+ content and the store. A store turns out to be a great showcase for consumers to see all your products in a much more visual way.