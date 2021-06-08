Apple

Apple announces new operating system update: IOS 15

The new operating system will include improvements in FaceTime, the organization of notifications and new ways to use Maps, Weather and Wallet.
Image credit: Foto por Tyler Lastovich en Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On June 7, Apple will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference this week where the updates that its new operating system IOS 15 will include have been announced.

The first thing is that they will improve the FaceTime application and make it possible for Android and Windows users to use it in a web version. They will also include SharePlay, which will allow people to watch movies together, listen to their Apple Music, or use applications at the same time during the call. Besides, it will better control the audio of calls by eliminating ambient noise.

They will add the Focus function, which allows you to manage your notifications so you can focus on what is most important and reduce distractions. For example, instead of putting your device in "Do not disturb" you can put the option of "Work" so that only the relevant notifications will reach you and the personal ones do not appear.

Notifications will also be organized on the home screen by priority, based on the applications with which the user interacts the most. The icons that appear next to the notification will be made larger and a photo will be added to text messages to make it easier to read.

Live Text is a function added to the camera that allows that if you photograph a text, it can be added to the cell phone. For example, if you take a photo of a phone, it appears with the option to call it. It will still change the design of Safari to make it easier to navigate. And finally, to compete with Waze , Apple is designing the best digital map and navigation system, so the Maps application will also have improvements.

Those are just some of the new features that await us with IOS 15.

You will be able to see the event in direct YouTube streaming:

