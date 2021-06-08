Finance

Biogen Blasts Ahead on Its Alzheimer's Drug News

Pharmaceutical company Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) delivered a major win yesterday, launching upward 38.3% with about 17 times normal trading volume taking place.
Next Article
Biogen Blasts Ahead on Its Alzheimer's Drug News
Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com via MarketBeat

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
4 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat

Pharmaceutical company Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) delivered a major win yesterday, launching upward 38.3% with about 17 times normal trading volume taking place. The company landed a win for its aducanumab drug, intended to treat Alzheimer's disease, the first such advance in the field since around 2003. The company also released staggering pricing data on the new drug, once released, and both investors and analysts ate the news up as Morgan Stanley revised its position on Biogen stock.

A Drug to Treat Alzheimer's Disease Now a Reality

While trading in Biogen stock was briefly halted on Monday ahead of the announcement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the stock didn't take long to make up the difference. Yesterday morning at 10:45 AM, the Biogen share price was $286.43. By 1:35 PM, the stock hit the day's high of $451.96. It subsequently gave back some of those gains, but by the end of the day closed at $395.85. Signs of further loss were seen in premarket trading—and have continued into this morning's trading session—but nothing especially pronounced. Biogen also found itself the target of unusual options activity, as nearly 14 times the number of call options were purchased on Biogen stock yesterday.

With the approval of aducanumab—also known as Aduhelm—physicians now have a weapon with which to fight back against one of the most insidious of diseases, a disease that steals memories. However, the drug did not come without some controversies from several sides.

One of the biggest issues facing Aduhelm is one of efficacy. An independent panel of experts called for the FDA to reject the drug as far back as November, noting that the drug hadn't actually been shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer's at all. Even the FDA itself noted that there were such issues in play; Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, who serves as director for the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, noted in a statement that “...data included in the applicant's submission were highly complex and left residual uncertainties regarding clinical benefit.”

The second major issue facing Aduhelm is its pricing. Biogen's CEO, Michel Vounatsos, revealed that treatment with Aduhelm would set patients back $56,000 per year. Vounatsos also revealed Biogen's promise that the drug's price would not increase for four years after its release. Vounatsos cited the fact that there had been no real innovation in the field for two decades behind the substantial pricing, and that insurance would take much of the hit. Biogen is reportedly working with both Medicare and private insurers to address the costs involved.

What Are Financial Analysts Saying About Biogen Stock?

With more than six million Americans, at last report, eligible to take Aduhelm, this could be a major hit for Biogen, and financial analysts are responding, according to our latest research. However, the response has been mixed, and the company currently carries a consensus rating of “hold”, as it has for the last six months.

Six months ago, Biogen stock had 13 “buy” ratings, 15 “hold” and five “sell” to its credit. The picture actually got more bearish three months ago as one of the “buy” ratings departed the field. A month ago, things started to improve as the ratings pool shifted to 12 “buy”, 14 “hold” and four “sell”. Today, the improvement is much more stark: there are currently 13 “buy” ratings and 19 “hold” ratings on the stock. The sellers have left altogether.

Recent developments have been even more weighted in Biogen's favor. Yesterday, Cowen not only upgraded the stock from “market perform” to “outperform”, but doubled the price target from $225 to $450. Seven analysts—including Cowen—have upgraded Biogen stock, and in the last two days, eight different analysts have raised price targets, often substantially. Cowen's doubled target is nothing unique, either; Citigroup better than doubled its target from $200 to $440, and Robert W. Baird came close to double as it upgraded from $216 to $382 per share.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books
Through 5/27/21, save on our collection of recommended social media books, including:
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
  • And more
Save 60% Today
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Strategies to trade the most popular currency pairs with the U.S. dollar

Finance

These Are The Ten Most Profitable Companies In Washington

Finance

Ford Unveils The First Hybrid Pickup Truck, The Maverick