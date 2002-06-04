Should You Use A Payroll Service?

When you're trying to decide if you should hire a payroll service, your size should not be a consideration.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Even a company with fewer than five employees can benefit from outsourcing its payroll. But before you hire a payroll service, take these smart steps:

Check out the service's reputation. Ask for references from clients, accountants and bankers.

Ask about the specific services available. Some companies help with payroll deductions and direct deposits.

Make sure the service knows about all the federal and state government requirements and regulations. Good services give you brochures to keep you informed.

Rates are based on the number of employees you have and how often they're paid. It costs more to handle weekly payrolls than biweekly ones.

Still hesitating? You can handle payroll yourself with special payroll software, but then it's your responsibility to keep up with changing regulations.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market