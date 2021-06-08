These Are The Ten Most Profitable Companies In Washington

June 8, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Washington is among the fastest-growing economies in the U.S. Though the state suffers from a higher cost of living and labor costs, its low-carbon energy system and robust secondary education system more than compensates for that. Progressive politics, flat taxes and an industry-oriented university system have helped the state to strengthen its place as a tech-sector powerhouse. Washington is not just home to some world-class companies, but is also emerging as a national leader in business incubation. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Washington.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Most Profitable Companies In Washington

We have used the latest available profitability numbers of the Fortune 500 companies to rank the ten most profitable companies in Washington. Following are the ten most profitable companies in Washington:

Nordstrom ($496 million)

Founded in 1901, this company deals in clothes, shoes, and accessories. This luxury department store chain initially started as a shoe store. The shares of the company are up over 62% in the past one year, and YTD, are up over 10%. Nordstrom has about 62,000 employees, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Erik B. Nordstrom is the CEO of the company.

Expedia Group ($565 million)

Founded in 1994, it is an online travel company that offers travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. The shares of the company are up over 92% in the past one year, and YTD, are up over 28%. Expedia has about 19,000 employees, and is headquartered in Seattle. Peter M. Kern is the CEO of the company.

Expeditors International of Washington ($590 million)

Founded in 1979, this firm offers global logistics services, including airfreight, ocean freight, as well as ocean and customs brokerage. The shares of the company are up over 59% in the past one year, and YTD, are up over 31%. Expeditors International has about 17,000 employees, and is headquartered in Seattle. Jeffrey S. Musser is the CEO of the company.

Fortive ($738 million)

Founded in 2015, it is a diversified industrial technology company. It designs, develops, manufacturers and markets professional and engineered products, as well as software, and services. The shares of the company are up over 25% in the past one year, and YTD, are up over 2%. Fortive has about 17,000 employees, and is headquartered in Everett, WA. James A. Lico is the CEO of the company.

Alaska Air Group ($769 million)

Founded in 1985, it offers air transportation services for passengers and cargo. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The shares of the company are up over 42% in the past one year, and YTD, are up over 26%. Alaska Air Group has about 20,600 employees, and is headquartered in Seattle. Ben Minicucci is the CEO of the company.

Paccar ($2,387 million)

Founded in 1905, this company designs and manufactures light, medium and heavy-duty trucks. The company has three segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The shares of the company are up over 18% in the past one year, and YTD, are up over 8%. Paccar has about 26,000 employees, and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA. R. Preston Feight is the CEO of the company.

Starbucks ($3,599 million)

Founded in 1985, it is a chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves. The company owns many popular brands, including Evolution Fresh, Teavana, Tazo Tea and Seattle's Best. The shares of the company are up over 35% in the past one year, and YTD, are up over 4%. Starbucks has 349,000 employees, and has its headquarters in Seattle. Kevin R. Johnson is the CEO of the company.

Costco Wholesale ($3,659 million)

Founded in 1983, this company operates a chain of membership-only big-box retail stores. It is among the biggest retailers in the world. The shares of the company are up over 24% in the past one year, and YTD, are up almost 1%. Costco has 214,500 employees, and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA. W. Craig Jelinek is the CEO of the company.

Amazon ($11,588 million)

Founded in 1994, it is among the biggest technology companies in the world. Amazon deals in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming and artificial intelligence. The shares of the company are up over 22% in the past one year, and YTD, are down more than 1%. Amazon has 1,298,000 employees, and has its headquarters in Seattle. Jeffrey P. Bezos is the CEO of the company.

Microsoft ($39,240 million)

Founded in 1975, this company offers operating systems, business solution applications, software development tools, gaming and entertainment consoles, desktop and server management tools, personal computers and tablets, other intelligent devices and more. The shares of the company are up over 33% in the past one year, and YTD, are up more than 14%. Microsoft has 163,000 employees, and has its headquarters in Redmond, WA. Satya Nadella is the CEO of the company.