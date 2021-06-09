Whatfix Raises $90 Mn In Series D Funding Led By SoftBank Vision Fund II

June 9, 2021 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

B2B digital adoption solutions (DAS) provider Whatfix has raised $90 million in Series D funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund II. The round also saw participation from Eight Roads Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Dragoneer Investment Group, F-Prime Capital, and Cisco Investments. This brings the total funding raised by Whatfix to $139.8 million to date.

“We will be using the funds to continue growing our stronghold in the US market while also accelerating global expansion into new markets such as the Asia Pacific and Europe. We will also invest the funds in product innovation, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise solutions, and providing personalized experiences,” said Khadim Bhatti, co-founder, and chief executive officer, Whatfix.

Whatfix is a DAS provider that disrupts application training, learning, and support content by providing contextual, interactive, real-time, and autonomous user guidance - driving additional adoption and productivity gains.

It provides in-app overlays and guidance for implemented software. It also provides services, including product adoption, user onboarding, employee training, self-service support, and performance support using enterprise web applications.

According to the report, the company has witnessed explosive growth in the past two years, with revenue and headcount tripled. Whatfix opened three new offices, in the UK, Germany, and Australia, and currently employs 500 people across six global offices.

Bhatti explains that in the past year, organizations experienced tremendous disruption and introspection as they accelerated the pace of digital transformation to counter the challenges of a global crisis.

“A typical enterprise deploys over 300 cloud applications and may have more than 900 overall. At the same time, a typical enterprise employee is exposed to over 15 applications,” he added.

According to him, enterprises now understand that unless the software is effectively utilized, through personalized experiences and contextual guidance, simply adding more applications does not necessarily result in better business outcomes.

The pandemic has catalyzed the increased pace of investment in software. As hybrid-working starts becoming popular and mainstream, the need for digital adoption solutions will only increase further, it further remarked.

“During this time, Whatfix has been continuously innovating and supporting the evolving needs of our customers. Our investments in technology and expansion into new markets have enabled us to equip our customers with the tools they need to navigate their digital transformation journey,” shared Bhatti.

“Digital adoption solutions are enhancing the growth and importance of SaaS products for enterprises globally. Whatfix makes it easier for companies to use SaaS products, which increases productivity. Whatfix, with its roster of global clients, is well placed to become a DAS leader, and we are excited to be part of their journey,” explained Munish Varma, managing partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers.

With 500 global customers comprising more than 100 Fortune 1000 brands, some of Whatfix’s clients include - The Netherlands Red Cross, Experian, Sentry Financial Services, Cardinal Health Canada, BMC Software Inc., Bausch & Lomb, and more.

“Since Whatfix has been solving digital adoption challenges for enterprises remotely even before the pandemic, we have been well-positioned to continue supporting our customers through this pandemic. Whatfix plays a significant role in ensuring that an organization’s entire employee base is onboarded and effectively using the tools at their disposal. Our SaaS offering is helping businesses increase the output of companies while reducing the costs of tech enterprise tools,” added Bhatti.

He further said, though digital transformation had been at the top of the boardroom agenda for a long time, the pandemic has boosted its pace greatly. The current crisis has especially put the spotlight on the need to enable entire workforces to work remotely.

Given the shift in traditional learning and the support dynamics that many companies provide, remote working can be a complicated affair. In the current remote working environment, users no longer can turn to the person on their left, or easily reach out to a colleague to walk through sophisticated solutions.

“Enterprises spend billions on applications across multiple functions and yet employee adoption is low. Quick adoption ensures payback on software investments. Whatfix’s solutions will be a key driver for enterprises to achieve this goal, which is reflected in their growth,” commented Sumer Juneja, partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers.

According to Bhatti, during such a time, it becomes even more critical that independent production is enabled, and everyone is made more efficient to sustain business momentum. As organizations navigate their digital transformation journey and make significant investments in software solutions, the adoption and optimal utilization of critical platforms will gain in importance.

“Leading Fortune 1000 enterprises have chosen Whatfix's digital adoption platform to help drive their digital transformation initiatives across numerous software tools used organization-wide. Having first invested in 2019, we are proud of their journey and happy to continue our partnership with Khadim, Vara, and the entire team. Whatfix is well on its way to revolutionizing software adoption and the future of work,” added Shweta Bhatia, partner, Eight Roads Ventures.

Whatfix has been solving digital adoption challenges for enterprises remotely even before the pandemic, said Bhatti, as the company plays a significant role in ensuring that an organization’s entire employee base is onboarded and effectively using the tools at their disposal.

“Our SaaS offering is helping businesses increase the output of companies while reducing the costs of tech enterprise tools. We shall continue to grow our teams to meet the high demand of the digital adoption space. Continuing to innovate is critically important to us, and we shall re-invest in the development and technology we provide – around 45 per cent of our investments are towards R&D,” Bhatti stated.

“As Whatfix gets deployed widely, the platform will start owning not only user behavior but also all applications usage data and cross-application process information, putting us in a unique position to build a software assistant platform for knowledge workers,” further added Bhatti.