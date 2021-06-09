QuickSell Raises $2 Mn In Pre-Series A Round From InfoEdge Venture Fund And BEENEXT

June 9, 2021 3 min read

Mobile-first commerce suite QuickSell on Tuesday announced to have raised $2 million as a part of their Pre-Series A round from InfoEdge Venture Fund and BEENEXT.

This investment will primarily be used for scaling the business, team expansion, and product enhancements.

“As omnichannel becomes a norm, we expect trade partners like wholesalers, stockists, and resellers to embrace digital platforms and continue to play a vital part in supply chains. QuickSell’s mobile-first platform focuses on specific requirements of this target segment and as these B2B merchants start using digital tools to manage their day-to-day business, they become an attractive market opportunity for DIY platforms like Quicksell to pursue,” said Amit Behl, partner, InfoEdge Venture Fund.

QuickSell is designed to enable small business owners to sell online and offline faster by giving them the ability to curate catalogs as well as live track user behavior, thereby enhancing a customer’s overall experience in real-time. QuickSell is winning with 600,000 organic users in over 100 countries through their industry-first and one-of-a-kind personal commerce suite.

“As a VC, we are always looking to work with founders who are focused on product-led transformation in their target segments. QuickSell is bridging the missing link in the SMB story. What stands out most about QuickSell is their focus on improving retention through building a great user experience for their end customers. This approach is empowering small biz owners to engage their customers like never before by giving them enterprise-level capabilities through personalized catalogs at hyper-scale. We believe that in the digitization journey of commerce for SMBs, QuickSell will define new standards for user engagement and retention for millions of businesses across the world,” shared Chinmaya Saxena, venture partner, BEENEXT.

“We are a design-focused company and through QuickSell we want to bring great design to tools that SMBs can use every day to run their business. When merchants see our product for the first time, they feel like it’s made especially for them. When a product is able to evoke strong positive emotions from people, word of mouth follows naturally - which has led us to have a global customer base in over 100 countries without any marketing spend! Using QuickSell, our users are able to grow, engage, retain, and monetize their customer base effectively through the ease of their mobile phones. We are grateful to have partners like InfoEdge and BEENEXT who believe in our vision to fundamentally change the way SMBs do business,” added Deepak Bhagchandani, founder and chief executive officer, QuickSell.

The pandemic severely affected several SMBs and a large portion of them were eager or compelled to make the transition to selling online. Being a mobile-focused suite with a desktop extension, QuickSell has been able to help small biz owners sustain their business amidst recent market disruptions. It primarily caters to SMBs selling different types of visual and design-oriented products like jewelry, clothing, handicrafts, home decor, etc. enabling owners to sell via their mobile, the platform shared.