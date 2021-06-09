How to do online networking?

June 9, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Querido Dinero



Entrepreneurs rely heavily on the networks of contacts and communities they form at industry events, conventions, business lunches, etc. The problem? We have been following the social distancing rules for COVID-19 for more than 15 months.

With this in mind, how can we network virtually?

We give you some tips to continue creating remote contacts.