El Salvador becomes the first country to approve the legal use of bitcoin

June 9, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Congress of El Salvador approved in the early hours of this Wednesday a law that turns bitcoin into legal tender in the country.

As reported by El Financiero , with this measure, the Central American nation thus becomes the first country to officially adopt an external cryptocurrency (although Venezuela launched petro , the world's first state cryptocurrency a few years ago).

The so-called Bitcoin Law establishes that "its object is to regulate bitcoin as legal tender, unrestricted with liberating power, unlimited in any transaction." For accounting purposes, the dollar will be used as the reference currency.

In this way, the State will promote the necessary training and mechanisms so that the population can access bitcoin transactions.

The legislation will now go for signature to President Nayib Bukele, who already celebrated the approval of the law on Twitter.

The #LeyBitcoin has just been approved by a qualified majority in the @AsntaciónSV .



62 out of 84 votes!



Story! #BTC - Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) June 9, 2021

Bukele pointed out that "the #LeyBitcoin is ambitious, but simple, it is also well structured so that it has 0 (zero) risk for those who do not want to take risks".