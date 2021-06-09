Bill Gates

Bill Gates's love affairs were an open secret: Vanity Fair

Since the announcement of their divorce, reports of inappropriate employment relationships by Gates have continued to be published.
Image credit: Getty Images vía Entrepreneur EU

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Vanity Fair magazine published a report on Monday where new details of the divorce between Bill and Melinda Gates were released .

According to sources on the site, the Microsoft co-founder had adventures that were an open secret to those around him.

Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman, Nick Bilton and Emily Jane Fox report cited two sources who claimed that someone in French Gates' inner circle had hired a private investigator prior to the divorce. However, a spokesperson told People magazine that this claim was "completely false."

A former employee told Vanity Fair that Gates switched cars when he got to and from the office. They claimed the philanthropist was driving a Mercedes to work only to leave an hour later in a golden brown Porsche brought by his security personnel.

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their divorce in early May and since then, reports of inappropriate labor relations on the part of the entrepreneur have continued to be published. The Wall Street Journal reported that Microsoft's board had opened an investigation in 2019 after a former employee claimed she had an affair with Gates.


