Lego

LEGO built a life-size Lamborghini Sián out of 400,000 pieces

It took around 8,660 hours to replicate the brand's first hybrid.
Next Article
LEGO built a life-size Lamborghini Sián out of 400,000 pieces
Image credit: Lamborghini vía YouTube

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

LEGO has built several replicas of cars, but in creating the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 they tried a lot of new things. According to a report from the Geeky Gadgets site, this was the first time that hexagonal panels were used for construction. To make sure the color matched exactly the car, Lamborghini painted the parts at its own plant. Several tests were done to make sure it was the correct Pantone.

This model is the first of the Italian brand to have a hybrid engine. The replica does not have an engine, but it does have other real elements such as seats, steering wheels, and lights. Sián means “lightning” in Bolognese, that's why the headlights have that shape and lighting. It measures 4.98 meters long, 2.10 meters wide, 1.13 meters high and weighs 2,200 kg.

The only replica that LEGO has built with an engine is the Bugatti Chiron which included up to eight different speeds and 1 million pieces were used for the construction. With the Sián they used less than half of the parts and despite not having a functional motor, the tires are real and it can move when pushed.

Of all the pieces used, only 20 were created specifically for this project. The set he's in was designed by a 15-person team from the Czech Republic. If you want to build such a replica, the parts alone would cost around $ 36.5 thousand.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lego

Long live diversity! Lego unveils new inclusive set on the eve of LGBTQIA + pride month

Lego

Lego Creates a Safe Social Network for Kids

Lego

Lego to Release a 'Female Scientist' Mini-Figure Set