LEGO built a life-size Lamborghini Sián out of 400,000 pieces

June 9, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

LEGO has built several replicas of cars, but in creating the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 they tried a lot of new things. According to a report from the Geeky Gadgets site, this was the first time that hexagonal panels were used for construction. To make sure the color matched exactly the car, Lamborghini painted the parts at its own plant. Several tests were done to make sure it was the correct Pantone.

This model is the first of the Italian brand to have a hybrid engine. The replica does not have an engine, but it does have other real elements such as seats, steering wheels, and lights. Sián means “lightning” in Bolognese, that's why the headlights have that shape and lighting. It measures 4.98 meters long, 2.10 meters wide, 1.13 meters high and weighs 2,200 kg.

The only replica that LEGO has built with an engine is the Bugatti Chiron which included up to eight different speeds and 1 million pieces were used for the construction. With the Sián they used less than half of the parts and despite not having a functional motor, the tires are real and it can move when pushed.

Of all the pieces used, only 20 were created specifically for this project. The set he's in was designed by a 15-person team from the Czech Republic. If you want to build such a replica, the parts alone would cost around $ 36.5 thousand.