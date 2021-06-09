Sinaloa seeks to solve its drought by throwing bombs into the clouds

June 9, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Many states in Mexico have been facing extreme droughts for several weeks. The state of Sinaloa is one of those that has suffered the most, according to figures from the National Water Commission (Conagua).

Image: Conagua

According to the local newspaper Expreso , none of the dams that supply their communities have more than 30% capacity, and in fact, the El Salto dam has the lowest level of catchment as it barely reaches 15%. The ravages of this drought are already beginning to affect the city of Culiacán severely.

It is in this context that the governor of Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz Coppel , announced that a cloud bombing program will be carried out to cause rain. Although at first it sounds like something strange, the initiative consists of flying small planes that drop silver iodide or dry ice “bombs”, since these components alter the physical processes of clouds and generate precipitation.

Today at #Culiacan I met with FAM commanders and with Eng. Ramon Sandoval to start with the cloud "bombing" project. Sinaloa is going through a harsh dry season, and we need it to start raining. #FelizLunes and continue working with everything. #PuroSinaloa pic.twitter.com/EgZ9DD4kX6 - Quirino Ordaz (@QuirinoOC)June 7, 2021

Ordaz Coppel affirmed that this "bombing" will be carried out with the King Air 350i military aircraft of the Ministry of National Defense and with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The initiative It will take place in June, because, according to the governor, the drought is an "urgent situation" considering that there are 16 municipalities with extreme water shortages and two more with severe drought.