López-Gatell announces the end of the evening conferences on Covid-19, when is the last?

June 10, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

After almost 17 months of daily conferences, Hugo López-Gatell announced that this week the daily evening conferences on the Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico will end. The Undersecretary of Health also confirmed that the authorities will implement "a different communication scheme" and will remain open to interviews and occasional press conferences.

It may interest you: Influencers sold? Agency that hired the figures who spoke during the electoral ban changes its name

López-Gatell indicated that the reason behind this decision is that the epidemic has been going down in the country for five months. In addition, the country is recovering in different aspects, vaccination is progressing rapidly and there are 19 entities at minimal risk. He also noted that the dynamics of the conference can reach the point of saturation and exhaustion of the audience.

“We will be moving to a different communication scheme, given that the epidemic event has already had a very positive reduction response for 5 consecutive months. 19 states are in conditions of minimal risk ” , declared the official this Wednesday.

We announce the end of the evening press conference to report on the # COVID19 pandemic. We will dedicate Thursday and Friday to summarizing this transparency exercise and ushering in a new phase in communication with the people of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/XUKkxnG0Ik - Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) June 10, 2021

The first evening conference on Covid-19 was held on January 22, 2020, about a month before the first case of coronavirus was detected in Mexico.

López-Gatell commented that the new communication scheme will be announced in the following days. He anticipated that it could consist of informative capsules, interviews and even sporadic press conferences.

“We will, of course, as always, leave the channels open, but using other mechanisms, other resources. Possibly we will have periodic informative capsules. We will always be open to having press conferences and interviews, but now at different intervals, as necessary, " explained the Undersecretary of Health.

The official explained that the epidemiological traffic light will remain in force for the next few months, and that on Tuesdays, during the "morning" of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador they will continue to present "the pulse of health."

At the conferences on Thursday, June 10 and Friday, June 11, there will be an account of the evolution and management of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico. After that we will say goodbye to the evening press conferences.