Solar eclipse: This is how the "ring of fire" event was experienced

This morning many countries had the opportunity to enjoy the show.
Image credit: NASA vía YouTube

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

How many of you have seen an eclipse? On June 10, 2021, citizens of the northern hemisphere of the Earth had the opportunity to observe and experience an annular or partial solar eclipse, similar to a “ ring of fire ”.

Solar eclipses occur when the Moon is located between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on our planet and partially or totally blocking the sunlight in some parts of the world.

Several users on social networks shared images of the phenomenon and this is how it looked:

Why is it called ring of fire?

According to NASA, during an event like this, the Moon is far enough away from Earth that the satellite appears smaller than the Sun in the sky.

“Since the Moon does not block the entire view of the Sun, it will look like a dark disk on top of a larger, brighter disk. This creates what appears to be a ring of fire around the moon, ” explains the space agency .

The "ring of fire" was observed in parts of Canada, Greenland, and northern Russia. Although other countries could not experience it in the same way, what they saw was a partial solar eclipse, that is, when the Sun appears to have a dark shadow on only one part of its surface.

Let's not forget that technology is wonderful and allows us to relive or experience the eclipse through the screens. In this sense, we leave you the NASA video so that you can observe it with your own eyes.

