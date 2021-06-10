These Are the Top Ten Picks of Carl Icahn

June 10, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Carl Icahn is an American billionaire and hedge fund manager with a net worth of more than $15.1 billion as of 2021. Icahn started out in the 1980s, and is now among the wealthiest hedge fund managers with more than $20 billion in managed securities. His activism and aggressive investment tactics have earned him the name of a “corporate raider.” His investment fund has given a return of more than 73% since its inception in November 2004 through the end of 2020. Detailed below are the top ten picks of Carl Icahn.

Top Ten Picks Of Carl Icahn

We have ranked the top ten picks of Carl Icahn on the basis of the percentage value they represent of Icahn’s total portfolio. Following are the top ten picks of Carl Icahn:

Herc Holdings (1.91%)

Founded in 1965, this company offers construction and industrial equipment for rent. Icahn holds 4,494,789 shares of Herc with a value of $455,457,000 as of March 31. The company reported revenue of $1.3 billion in Q1 for the fiscal year 2021. Herc shares are up over 300% in the past one year, and YTD, its shares are up more than 60%. The company is headquartered in Bonita Springs (FL).

Cloudera (2.67%)

Founded in 2008, this company offers a suite of management and data analytics products. Icahn holds 52,327,391 shares of Cloudera with a value of $636,824,000 as of March 31. The company reported revenue of $226.6 million in its fourth quarter. Cloudera shares are up over 42% in the past one year, and YTD, its shares are up more than 13%. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara (CA).

FirstEnergy (2.76%)

Founded in 1996, this company deals in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. Icahn holds 18,967,757 shares of FirstEnergy with a value of $657,991,000 as of March 31. The company reported revenue of $2.7 billion in Q1 of 2021. FirstEnergy shares are down over 8% in the past one year, and YTD, its shares are up more than 25%. The company has its headquarters in Akron (OH).

Xerox Holdings (2.93%)

Founded in 2019, it is a workplace technology company that develops and integrates software and hardware for enterprises. Icahn holds 28,769,235 shares of Xerox Holdings with a value of $698,229,000 as of March 31. The company reported revenue of $1.71 billion in Q1 of 2021. Xerox Holdings shares are up over 56% in the past one year, and YTD, its shares are up more than 8%. The company is headquartered in Norwalk (CT).

Navistar International (3.09%)

Founded in 1902, it is a holding company that makes military trucks, school and commercial buses, as well as proprietary diesel engines and service parts. Icahn holds 16,729,960 shares of Navistar with a value of $736,620,000 as of March 31. The company reported revenue of $1.8 billion in Q1 of 2021. Navistar International shares are up over 70% in the past one year, and YTD, its shares are up more than 1%. The company has its headquarters in Lisle (IL).

Bausch Health Companies (4.54%)

Founded in 1994, this company develops, manufactures and markets branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals. Icahn holds 34,109,152 shares of Bausch Health with a value of $1,082,624,000 as of March 31. The company reported revenue of $2.027 billion in Q1 of 2021. Bausch Health shares are up over 83% in the past one year, and YTD, its shares are up more than 50%. The company is headquartered in Laval (Canada).

Cheniere Energy (4.88%)

Founded in 1983, it is an energy infrastructure company that deals in liquefied natural gas. Icahn holds 16,168,606 shares of Cheniere Energy with a value of $1,164,301,000 as of March 31. The company reported consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 billion for Q1 2021. Cheniere Energy shares are up over 90% in the past one year, and YTD, its shares are up more than 45%. The company has its headquarters in Houston (TX).

Newell Brands (4.91%)

Founded in 1903, it makes, markets and sells consumer and commercial products. Icahn holds 43,704,616 shares of Newell Brands with a value of $1,170,410,000 as of March 31. The company reported revenue of $2.07 billion for Q1 2021. Newell Brands shares are up over 87% in the past one year, and YTD, its shares are up more than 31%. The company is headquartered in Atlanta (GA).

CVR Energy (5.73%)

Founded in 1906, it is a holding company that deals in the petroleum refining and marketing business. Icahn holds 71,198,718 shares of CVR Energy with a value of $1,365,591,000 as of March 31. The company reported an EBITDA of less than $1 million for Q1 2021. CVR Energy shares are up over 18% in the past one year, and YTD, its shares are up more than 56%. The company has its headquarters in Sugar Land (TX).

Occidental Petroleum (9.60%)

Founded in 1920, this company deals in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Icahn holds 86,027,271 shares of Occidental Petroleum with a value of $2,290,046,000 as of March 31. The company reported a net loss of $346 million for Q1 2021. Occidental Petroleum shares are up over 62% in the past one year, and YTD, its shares are up more than 63%. The company is headquartered in Houston (TX).