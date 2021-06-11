Kamala Harris worries about 'corruption and impunity' in Mexico and Guatemala

June 11, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Vice President of the United States (EU), Kamala Harris , toured Mexico and Guatemala to speak with the presidents of both nations. He expressed his concern about the " corruption and impunity" that occurs in the two countries.

The main reason for the visit was "to attack the migration problem from the root." In his speech to the Guatemalan migrants, he told them that what the US government wanted was for Guatemalans to "find hope in their own home." He warned them that his country was going to reinforce security at its border, repeating twice a resounding, "Don't come."

An interview with EFE at the end of his tour reported that he apparently asked the Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), and the Guatemalan President, Alejandro Giammattei, to allow the NGOs to do their work without any interruption from the government. Later, her spokeswoman Symone Sanders explained that the vice president was referring only to the Guatemalan government and not to the Mexican government.

The US official responded in this way to a question about a reform in Guatemala that would enable the annulment by state decision unilaterally of any NGO established in the country.

What Harris said was: "This is an issue that deeply concerns me, because we want to make sure that there is independence: an independent judicial system, an independent press, and that non-profit organizations can do their jobs without interference. I made it very clear. " Then Sanders came out to clarify the meaning of these words.

The vice president added that "she was frank" with both leaders and explained that she is concerned about "corruption and impunity" in their territories.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard , announced that the meeting between Harris and AMLO "was a very successful meeting," according to a tweet. He says that they discussed the economy and cooperation for security. They also spoke about the reactivation of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) and signed an agreement of understanding of international cooperation. On the morning of June 9, Ebrard explained that this agreement will work to allow a dialogue on the best ways to deal with the immigration problem.