Epic Games will let you download 'Control' completely free

June 11, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Epic Games, the video game company that created the worldwide phenomenon Fortnite, will give away a free game every seven days as a promotion. The one available from today until June 17 is Control , winner of Best Art Direction at The Game Awards .

According to the Epic Games site, the game is about a supernatural threat that invades an agency in New York and, as director Jesse Faden, your job is to fight to regain control. To achieve this, the main character will also have his own supernatural abilities such as telekinesis and levitation.

It was developed by Remedy Entertainment which focuses on creating games that follow a story and have a lot of action. Control also features DLSS 2.0 technology, which offers improvements in video game performance. Thanks to this the game achieves a great setting.

Download offer is exclusively for PC . The only thing necessary to obtain the game is to download the Epic Games Launcher , create an account, enter the program and search for the game that will be available in a free games tab and download it.