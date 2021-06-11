Amazon Prime Day: dates and offers

June 11, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Are you ready for Amazon Prime Day? The e-commerce company revealed the date of the event. It will be held on June 21 and 22. With this, the company founded by Jeff Bezos returns to its usual dates, since last year it delayed the day of offers as a result of the pandemic.

The promotions will be made in all the categories that the firm has, within which are entertainment, fashion, beauty, home, pets, video games, books, among others. There will also be discounts on Prime Music, Prime Video, and Prime Gaming.

On the other hand, the company will seek to promote small and medium-sized companies (SMEs). According to the brand, globally, SMEs represent approximately 60% of its sales.

Photo: Amazon | Enhanced by Entrepreneur

"That is why during the month of Prime Day, the ecommerce store will invest more than 100 million dollars worldwide to boost the success of the small businesses that sell in its store, including promotional activities to encourage customers to buy with them ”, explains a statement.

The firm created this event six years ago with the goal of attracting new Prime members and increasing its summer sales. Upon its launch in 2015, Amazon Prime Day became an annual event that rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday.