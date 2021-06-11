Pets

PHOTOS: They rescue the dogs Spay and Spike, who fell in the sinkhole of Puebla

The two dogs were trapped since last Monday in the sinkhole that opened in Zacatepec, Puebla, but they are now safe.
PHOTOS: They rescue the dogs Spay and Spike, who fell in the sinkhole of Puebla
Image credit: Gobierno de Puebla vía Twitter

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

At the end of May, a huge sinkhole was opened in Santa María Zacatepec, Puebla , which continued to grow until it was bigger than a soccer field. The fact itself is worrying enough, but last Monday it got worse, as two dogs named Spay and Spike fell into it. The good news is that yesterday, Thursday, they finally managed to be rescued alive .

The pair of lomitos, one of the pitbull breed and the other mestizo, kept the population in suspense for three days. Fortunately, on June 10, the emergency teams were able to remove them shortly before 7:00 p.m.

After the rescue, the two dogs received attention from veterinarians to review if they had any injuries, damage or discomfort caused by the fall and the days they were trapped.

This is known from the Puebla sinkhole

So far, the sinkhole is about 125 meters in diameter and 15 meters deep . The sinking has already begun to drag down a nearby home and it is expected to continue growing.

The authorities have already put up metal fences and cordoned off the area, in addition to restricting the overflight of drones. Army personnel are responsible for keeping people away at least 600 groupers from the hole.

"It is not a tourist attraction, nor a place to visit with your family," underlined Civil Protection on Wednesday.

Some residents of the area believe that the sinkhole is the result of excessive extraction of groundwater by factories or a water bottling plant that is located in the area.

The bottom of the sinkhole is filled with water that appears to have strong currents, and the National Coordination of Civil Protection of the Government of Mexico has indicated that experts believe it was caused by a kind of underground river.

"It is highly possible that the origin of the sinkhole is associated with the presence of underground water flows," said Civil Protection.

