These Are The Top Ten Industrials Mutual Funds

June 11, 2021

Industrials funds are the instruments that provide investors exposure to the equity securities of the industrial sector. Such companies manufacture capital/heavy goods, chemicals, aerospace and defense and more. Instead of investing directly in the companies in the industrial sector, it is better to invest in them through Industrials funds. To help you, detailed below are the top ten Industrials mutual funds.

Top Ten Industrials Mutual Funds

We have used the past one year return data (from U.S. News) of the funds to rank the top ten Industrials mutual funds. We have considered one ETF also, and have listed it as number 10, irrespective of its return. Following are the top ten Industrials mutual funds:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV, 72%)

IDRV tracks the investment performance of the NYSE® FactSet® Global Autonomous Driving and Electric Vehicle IndexTM. This ETF has YTD return of over 14%. IDRV has total assets of $395.67 million, while its expense ratio is 0.47%. The top three holdings of the fund are Alphabet, NVIDIA and General Motors.

Fidelity® Select Defense & Aero Port (FSDAX, 49%)

FSDAX normally invests in companies that manufacture and sell products and services in the defense and aerospace industries. In the past three years, this fund has given a return of over 5%, and in the past five years, it has returned more than 14%. The top three holdings of the fund are Boeing, Northrop Grumman and TransDigm Group.

Fidelity Advisor® Industrials Fund (FCLAX, 63%)

FCLAX normally invests in common stocks of companies that research, develop, manufacture, distribute, supply or sell industrial products, services or equipment. In the past three years, this fund has given a return of over 8%, and in the past five years, it has returned more than 10%. The top three holdings of the fund are Roper Technologies, General Electric and Honeywell International.

Fidelity® Select Industrials Portfolio (FCYIX, 64%)

FCYIX normally invests in securities of companies that research, develop, manufacture, distribute, supply or sell industrial products, services or equipment. In the past three years, this fund has given a return of over 8%, and in the past five years, it has returned more than 11%. The top two holdings of the fund are Roper Technologies and General Electric.

Fidelity® Select Air Transportation Port (FSAIX, 72%)

FSAIX normally invests in companies that are related to the movement of passengers, mail, and freight through aircraft. In the past three years, this fund has given a return of over 3%, and in the past five years, it has returned more than 8%. The top two holdings of the fund are Air Transport Services Group and Delta Air Lines.

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund (VINAX, 74%)

VINAX tracks the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index. This index includes large, mid-size, and small U.S. companies in the industrials sector. In the past three years, this fund has given a return of over 12%, and in the past five years, it has returned more than 14%. The top two holdings of the fund are Honeywell International and Union Pacific.

Fidelity® Select Transportation Port (FSRFX, 76%)

FSRFX normally invests in the companies providing transportation services, or dealing in transportation equipment. In the past three years, this fund has given a return of over 11%, and in the past five years, it has returned more than 13%. FSRFX has $374.24 million in total assets, while it has an expense ratio of 0.79%. The top two holdings of the fund are Union Pacific and United Parcel Service.

Fidelity® Select Envir and Alt Engy Port (FSLEX, 79%)

FSLEX usually invests in green companies, including those dealing in water infrastructure, alternative and renewable energy, pollution control and more. In the past three years, this fund has given a return of over 13%, and in the past five years, it has returned more than 16%. The top two holdings of the fund are Tesla and Honeywell International.

Rowe Price Global Industrials Fund (RPGIX, 90%)

RPGIX normally invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets in the industrials sector securities. It invests a significant amount in companies located outside the U.S. In the past three years, this fund has given a return of over 17%, and in the past five years also, it has returned more than 17%. RPGIX has $186.90 million in total assets, while it has an expense ratio of 1.05%.

Rydex Transportation Fund (RYTSX, 125%)

RYTSX usually invests in the equity securities of Transportation Companies that are listed in the U.S., as well as in derivatives. In the past three years, this fund has given a return of over 17%, and in the past five years, it has returned more than 16%. RYTSX has $55.14 million in total assets, while it has an expense ratio of 1.73%. The top two holdings of the fund are Tesla and Union Pacific.