Whether You Trade Penny Stocks, Large Cap Stocks, or Crypto This is Important!

June 13, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on PennyStocks



The Current Retail Trader / Investor Situation:

Amidst the global pandemic, economic uncertainty & overall market volatility, a new generation of retail traders/investors was born!

Today, 15% of all current retail traders/investors began trading/investing in 2020. These new traders/investors are being called “Generation Investors” & when they started were mainly focused on short-term profits. This “YOLO” and or “Swing for the fences” trading mentality had expensive consequences for these new traders/investors.

Today, the same “Generation Investors” are thinking more long-term. In fact, according to a recent survey by Schwab only 28% of new traders/investors would stick with and or repeat the same “YOLO” strategy that helped them win big and lose big in 2020.

Why Does This Matter?

72% of new retail traders/investors are now looking to “play the long game” meaning they want to participate in the stock market for the long term and are not just looking to “get rich quick”!

This is HUGE news as often what happens is “new money” comes into the market “blows themselves up” meaning they lose all their money and never trade again.

For the 1st time, we are seeing an EXCEPTIONALLY large number of people coming into the market & they recognize that the stock market is NOT a casino or some ploy to get rich quick!

The Secret is Out!

Being able to make money consistently in the stock market whether you’re trading, or investing is the real way to bridge the gap between the top 1% and EVERYONE ELSE!

The Lie is Dead!

Becoming a successful trader/investor does NOT require a lot of money to get started and it is possible & probable for those that have a full-time job or busy schedule.

What Next?

What Do You Need to Do?

