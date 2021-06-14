ZEE5 Partners With TVF To Strengthen Its Content Library

June 14, 2021 3 min read

ZEE5, the over-the- top (OTT) platform run by Zee Entertainment Enterprise, on Monday announced a content partnership with The Viral Fever (TVF), a consumer content platform. The partnership will include the launch of originals and subsequently, new seasons of iconic TVF shows on its SVOD platform, along with popular cult favourites that will be accessible to all, on its AVOD platform.

As a part of the deal ZEE5 will have an exclusive line-up of news seasons of widely popular TVF shows such as Pitchers Season 2, Tripling Season 3, Humorously Yours Season 3, and other popular titles like Engineering Girls Season 2, The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4.

ZEE5 will add 13 TVF shows to its AVOD platform. In addition to the existing seasons of the said shows above, titles like Permanent Roommates, Tech Conversations with Dad, Awkward Conversations, PA-Gals, Inmates, Weekends, The Insiders, Zeroes will be accessible to all.

Commenting on the announcement Manish Kalra, chief business officer of ZEE5 India, said, “Our focus for this year is ‘Entertainment Inclusion’, to ensure everybody, irrespective of the demographic and language preference, has access to purposeful entertainment on ZEE5. The first step to this has been to further bolster our content offering followed by ensuring we are able to take that content to the right user. Our association with TVF is in that direction. Over 60% of our audience comes from Hindi-speaking markets and TVF caters perfectly to that group. Being a customer-obsessed platform, we are delighted to bring these much-loved and iconic TVF shows to our platform to further enhance our extensive library of purposeful, multilingual, and diverse titles. Going forward, we will continue to satiate viewer’s appetite for entertainment by offering them a robust slate of differentiated stories in the language of their choice and at their fingertips, reinforcing our positing as the Multilingual Storyteller for millions of entertainment seekers.”

Arunabh Kumar, founder, TVF, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to join hands with the team at ZEE led by Mr. Punit Misra. We are always trying to push the boundaries with our characters and stories, and we are confident that with the power of the ZEE5 platform, our teams and stories will win the hearts of millions of new viewers across the country and the world over. With this collaboration, we are looking forward to creating real magic, not just bringing the best of TVF on the platform but also creating memorable new seasons and shows that our viewers and fans can thoroughly enjoy.”